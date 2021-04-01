Ntilikina (coach's decision) didn't play during Wednesday's loss to the Timberwolves.
This was the third straight game in which Ntilikina was held sidelined. As long as Derrick Rose continues to stay healthy, Ntilikina's minutes will likely be limited. In 17 outings this season, Ntilikina is averaging 4.1 points and 1.4 rebounds.
More News
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Receiving another start•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Could be set for another start•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Starting Saturday•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Plays just 13 minutes Thursday•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Available against Pistons•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Questionable Thursday•