Ntilikina (coach's decision) didn't play during Wednesday's loss to the Timberwolves.

This was the third straight game in which Ntilikina was held sidelined. As long as Derrick Rose continues to stay healthy, Ntilikina's minutes will likely be limited. In 17 outings this season, Ntilikina is averaging 4.1 points and 1.4 rebounds.