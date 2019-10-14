Ntilikina didn't practice Monday due to a sore groin, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.

Ntilikina appears to be experiencing groin soreness following Friday's preseason loss to the Wizards. Considering he missed 33 of the final 35 games last year due to a groin strain, the Knicks' coaching staff is likely treating Ntilikina's injury with extreme caution. Consider him a game-time decision for Wednesday's preseason tilt with the Hawks.