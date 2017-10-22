Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Doesn't practice Sunday
Ntilikina (ankle) didn't practice Sunday, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.
Ntilikina had to be carried off the practice court late last week with a sprained left ankle and was subsequently held out of Saturday's contest. The fact that he wasn't able to practice Sunday doesn't bode well for his chances of suiting up for Tuesday's matchup with the Celtics, though for now, Ntilikina can still be considered questionable for that contest.
