Play

Ntilikina (knee) was not a participant during Wednesday's practice, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

Ntilikina's knee bruise is seemingly still giving him significant discomfort, as he was held out of Wednesday's practice. He should be considered questionable for Friday's preseason finale against the Wizards.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball