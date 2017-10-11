Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Doesn't practice Wednesday
Ntilikina (knee) was not a participant during Wednesday's practice, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.
Ntilikina's knee bruise is seemingly still giving him significant discomfort, as he was held out of Wednesday's practice. He should be considered questionable for Friday's preseason finale against the Wizards.
