Ntilikina (groin) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.

Ntilikina's attempt to come back before season's end turned out to be a failure, as after tweaking his groin in Sunday's game against the Clippers, the Knicks have elected to shut down the young point guard to avoid worsening the injury. Ntilikina appeared in just 43 games for the Knicks in second NBA season, and with the team's acquisition of Dennis Smith, his future with the team is murky heading into the offseason.