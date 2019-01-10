Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Doubtful for Friday
Ntilikina (ankle) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Pacers, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
Ntilikina was able to do some running drills after Thursday's practice, but he still appears to be a ways away from returning given that he isn't able to partake in basketball-related activities. It's unclear how long Ntilikina will be sidelined for, but the Knicks do have just three games over the next 10 days, which should give him ample opportunity to practice.
