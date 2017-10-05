Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Doubtful for Friday's exhibition
Ntilikina is dealing with a right knee contusion and is considered doubtful for Friday's exhibition with the Wizards, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.
The fact that it's just a bruise likely means it's nothing overly serious, though it's still the preseason, so there's no reason to have Ntilikina play through the injury. Look for Ntilikina to get the night off Friday, with his next opportunity to take the floor coming Sunday against the Nets. Ramon Sessions should draw another start at point guard in the meantime, while guys like Ron Baker (ankle) and Jarrett Jack could pick up a few more minutes off the bench.
