Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Downgraded to doubtful
Ntilikina (groin) is now being considered doubtful for Tuesday's game against Milwaukee.
Ntilikina was initially deemed probable due to groin soreness, but it now appears as though he'll remain sidelined for Tuesday's matchup. Kadeem Allen could pick up a few extra minutes off the bench, assuming Ntilikina is officially ruled out closer to tipoff.
