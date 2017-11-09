Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Drops career-high nine assists
Ntilikina finished with six points (3-7 FG), a career-high nine assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 112-99 loss to the Magic.
Though he continues to essentially split time with starting point guard Jarrett Jack, Ntilikina has flashed his upside as of late. He's now averaging eight assists over the team's past three games and has recorded four steals over that stretch.
