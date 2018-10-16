Ntilikina will start at small forward in Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Hawks, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.

Ntilikina was originally battling for the starting point guard job with the likes of Trey Burke and Emmanuel Mudiay (ankle), but will apparently be shifted over to the wing to start the year. That allows Burke to start at point guard, while rookie Kevin Knox will surprisingly come off the bench despite starting at small forward for much of the preseason. This is a vote a confidence for Ntilikina, who's ability to play multiple positions should keep on the floor for significant minutes most nights.