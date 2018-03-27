Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Efficient off bench Monday
Ntilikina totaled 12 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three assists, one rebound and one steal across 18 minutes in Monday's 137-128 loss to the Hornets.
It was the first game in the last six contests where Ntilikina failed to reach the 20-minute threshold as the move to the bench hurt his playing time in a close game Monday night. That being said, he sure made a case to get those minutes back moving forward, shooting 60 percent from the floor and limiting his mistakes on the offensive end of the court.
