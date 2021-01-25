Ntilikina (knee) was active for Sunday's 116-113 loss to the Trail Blazers, but he didn't leave the bench during the game.

Ntilikina was cleared to play for the first time since Dec. 29 after he missed more than three weeks with a sprained knee, but head coach Tom Thibodeau couldn't find a spot for him in the Knicks' deep guard and wing rotation. The Knicks will eventually return Reggie Bullock (neck) to action, which will likely put Ntilikina behind at least seven players (RJ Barrett, Elfrid Payton, Alec Burks, Bullock, Kevin Knox, Immanuel Quickley and Austin Rivers) on the depth chart.