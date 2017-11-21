Ntilikina was benched for the fourth quarter of Monday's 107-85 win over the Clippers after experiencing flu-like symptoms, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.

Ntilikina clearly seemed to be affected by the illness earlier in the contest, as he committed four turnovers while scoring no points and contributing one assist in 11 minutes before Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek turned to veteran Ramon Sessions to man the point in the final period. Hornacek said afterward that the rookie had been fighting the flu for "two, three days now," but the hope is that an off day Tuesday will be all Ntilikina needs to recover in time to play Wednesday against the Raptors. The 11 minutes were Ntilikina's fewest in any game since the season opener, but once he's healthy again, it's expected his playing time will tick back up at the expense of Sessions and Jarrett Jack.