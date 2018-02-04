Ntilikina departed Sunday's game against the Hawks with a sore right knee but is available to return, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.

While it appears the Ntilikina steered clear of a significant injury, Marc Berman of the New York Post posits that the rookie point guard will probably be shut down for the day as a precaution, especially with fellow reserve floor general Trey Burke playing well. Ntilikina registered zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two fouls and one turnover in seven minutes prior to his departure.