Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Expected to make third straight start
Ntilikina is expected to make his third consecutive start at shooting guard Sunday against the Raptors, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.
Though normal starting shooting guard Courtney Lee has rejoined the team after missing the past two games to tend to a personal matter, he'll be eased into action off the bench, allowing Ntilikina to stick on the top unit for another day. In his previous two starts, the rookie has provided a combined eight points (on 3-for-11 shooting from the field), five rebounds, five assists and one block in 51 minutes, so Ntilikina will likely need to improve his production Sunday if he's to hold off Lee for the starting assignment Tuesday against the Mavericks.
