Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Expected to play vs. Nets
Coach Jeff Hornacek said that he expects Ntilikina (ankle) to play in Friday's game against the Nets, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.
Ntilikina has been extremely limited since suffering an ankle injury a week ago, but the rookie was participating in the Knicks scrimmage Thursday, so it appears as though he is set for a return Friday. Given his injury problems to start his NBA career, the team will likely ease Ntilikina back into the rotation against Brooklyn, with Ramon Sessions remaining the starter at point guard.
