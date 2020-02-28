Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Expected to return Saturday
Ntilikina (groin) is probable for Saturday's game against the Bulls.
Ntilikina has sat out the past three games due to groin soreness, but there's a strong chance he'll be back Saturday. In six February appearances, he's averaging 6.0 points, 2.8 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 20.0 minutes.
