Ntilikina is expected to play in Thursday's regular season opener against the Thunder, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

The rookie wasn't quite able to go through a full practice Monday -- he was held out of 5-on-5 scrimmages -- but the Knicks are nonetheless pleased with his progress as he works back from a bruised right knee. Barring a setback, expect Ntilikina to be on the floor Thursday, though it's still unclear exactly how the Knicks' backcourt rotation will shake out.

