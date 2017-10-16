Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Expects to play in Thursday's opener
Ntilikina is expected to play in Thursday's regular season opener against the Thunder, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.
The rookie wasn't quite able to go through a full practice Monday -- he was held out of 5-on-5 scrimmages -- but the Knicks are nonetheless pleased with his progress as he works back from a bruised right knee. Barring a setback, expect Ntilikina to be on the floor Thursday, though it's still unclear exactly how the Knicks' backcourt rotation will shake out.
