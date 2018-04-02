Ntilikina (illness) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against Orlando, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

An illness sidelined Ntilikina for Saturday's loss to the Pistons, but with two full days off to recover, the expectation is that he'll be back in the mix Tuesday night. The rookie played 24 minutes in Wednesday's loss to Philadelphia, finishing with just three points, six rebounds and an assist. However, he had 12 points and three dimes in only 18 minutes last Monday in Charlotte.