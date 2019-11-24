Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Fills up steals column
Ntilikina registered nine points (3-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists, six steals and three rebounds in 35 minutes Saturday in the Knicks' 111-04 loss to the Spurs.
The six swipes were a season high for Ntilikina, who is averaging 1.7 per game in his third NBA campaign. While Ntilikina has been a major contributor in that category, his production in other areas has often been lacking, making him more of a streaming option than a must-roster player in the majority of formats. Ntilikina has reached double figures in scoring just once in his last seven games and didn't deliver more than six assists in any contest this season until Saturday.
More News
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Scores 17 in Wednesday's loss•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Collects three steals in loss•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Probable for Saturday•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Season-high scoring in loss•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Getting another start•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Scores 10 points in start•
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...