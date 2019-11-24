Ntilikina registered nine points (3-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists, six steals and three rebounds in 35 minutes Saturday in the Knicks' 111-04 loss to the Spurs.

The six swipes were a season high for Ntilikina, who is averaging 1.7 per game in his third NBA campaign. While Ntilikina has been a major contributor in that category, his production in other areas has often been lacking, making him more of a streaming option than a must-roster player in the majority of formats. Ntilikina has reached double figures in scoring just once in his last seven games and didn't deliver more than six assists in any contest this season until Saturday.