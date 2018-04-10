Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Gets 40 minutes and 17 points in start
Nitilikina recorded 17 points (8-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists, a steal and a blocked shot in 50 minutes during Monday's 123-109 loss to the Cavaliers.
Monday's start only cemented the Knicks' intention to give the rookie an increased role next year, and even though he didn't quite work into the Knick's scheme this year, his talent is undeniable and demonstrated huge potential when he had opportunities, although increased time was stymied by a slump in the middle of the season. They will likely give Ntilikina similar minutes in their final game on Wednesday.
More News
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Struggles from field in Tuesday's loss•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Starting in return to lineup Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Will play Tuesday vs. Magic•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Expects to play Tuesday•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Will be game-time call Saturday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....