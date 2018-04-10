Nitilikina recorded 17 points (8-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists, a steal and a blocked shot in 50 minutes during Monday's 123-109 loss to the Cavaliers.

Monday's start only cemented the Knicks' intention to give the rookie an increased role next year, and even though he didn't quite work into the Knick's scheme this year, his talent is undeniable and demonstrated huge potential when he had opportunities, although increased time was stymied by a slump in the middle of the season. They will likely give Ntilikina similar minutes in their final game on Wednesday.