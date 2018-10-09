Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Gets into foul trouble in Monday's loss
Ntilikina tallied 10 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, and two assists in 18 minutes during Monday's 110-98 loss to the Wizards.
Ntilikina drew the start at point guard. However, he wasn't able to stay on the floor for long, committing five fouls. Ntilikina hasn't played more than 20 minutes in any of the four preseason games, but he's still competing with Trey Burke and Emmanuel Mudiay for the starting gig. Regardless, it's likely that Ntilikina will end up sharing the floor with Burke or Mudiay from time to time.
More News
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Starting Monday's preseason game•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Still in competition for starting job•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Set for bench role in exhibition opener•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Stays out Friday•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Will remain out Thursday•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Out with groin injury Tuesday•
-
Top 2018 Fantasy basketball sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.