Ntilikina tallied 10 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, and two assists in 18 minutes during Monday's 110-98 loss to the Wizards.

Ntilikina drew the start at point guard. However, he wasn't able to stay on the floor for long, committing five fouls. Ntilikina hasn't played more than 20 minutes in any of the four preseason games, but he's still competing with Trey Burke and Emmanuel Mudiay for the starting gig. Regardless, it's likely that Ntilikina will end up sharing the floor with Burke or Mudiay from time to time.