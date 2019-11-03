Coach David Fizdale said after Friday's 104-102 win over the Celtics that Ntilikina would receive another start at point guard Sunday against the Kings, Howie Kussoy of the New York Post reports.

Out of the rotation for the Knicks' first three games of the season, Ntilikina has been thrust into action as a result of Elfrid Payton's hamstring injury and Dennis Smith's (personal) ongoing absence following the death of his stepmother. After working as the top guard off the bench in two games, Ntilikina replaced Wayne Ellington in the starting five Friday and tallied a season-high 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block in 38 minutes. The Frenchman should see heavy minutes again Sunday with Payton ruled out and Smith listed as questionable, making Ntilikina someone to consider as a low-priced option in DFS contests.