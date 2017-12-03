Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Good to go Sunday vs. Magic
Ntilikina (ankle) has been cleared to play in Sunday's game against the Magic, Al Iannazzone of Newsday Sports reports.
Ntilikina had to sit out Wednesday's matchup with the Heat because of a left ankle sprain, but was given a probable designation heading into Sunday, so this was the expected move all along. Look for Ntilikina to slot in as Jarrett Jack's backup at point guard, likely seeing minutes in the upper teens or low 20s if he doesn't suffer any in-game setbacks.
