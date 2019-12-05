Play

Ntilikina (back) is available Thursday against the Nuggets.

Ntilikina is good to go after missing Monday's game against the Bucks due to a sore back. The Knicks are planning to use Elfrid Payton (hamstring) off the bench in his first game back, which should open the door for Ntilikina to remain in the starting lineup for at least one more game.

