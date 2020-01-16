Play

Ntilikina (groin) is available for Thursday's game against the Suns.

Ntilikina has been cleared to return after missing the past two games due to a sore groin. Prior to his absence, Ntilikina posted averages of 8.7 points, 4.3 assists and 3.0 rebounds in six games this month (19.2 minutes per game).

