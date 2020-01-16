Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Good to go
Ntilikina (groin) is available for Thursday's game against the Suns.
Ntilikina has been cleared to return after missing the past two games due to a sore groin. Prior to his absence, Ntilikina posted averages of 8.7 points, 4.3 assists and 3.0 rebounds in six games this month (19.2 minutes per game).
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...