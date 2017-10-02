Ntilikina was limited at practice Monday with a sore left groin, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.

The Knicks are likely just exercising caution with the No. 8 overall pick, but it's nonetheless discouraging as Tuesday's preseason opener nears. Ntilikina is yet to take the floor for the Knicks in a game setting after an ankle issue kept him out of summer league in July. If he's ultimately ruled out for Tuesday's game, his next chance to play will come Friday in Washington D.C.