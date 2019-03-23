Ntilikina produced five points (1-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, and four rebounds in 25 minutes during Friday's 111-93 loss to the Nuggets.

Ntilikina returned to the lineup following a two-month absence with a groin strain. While he struggled with his shot, the 20-year-old sophomore took care of possession (zero turnovers) and earned a decent load of playing time in this his first game back. With Knicks coach David Fizdale focused on funneling minutes toward the younger players on the roster, Ntilikina seems likely to see consistent burn across the final nine games of 2018-19.