Ntilikina produced two points (1-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six assists, two steals, one rebound and one block in 24 minutes during Thursday's 121-98 loss to the Suns.

Ntilikina returned to the lineup following a two-game absence with a sore groin and handed out at least six dimes for the sixth time through 38 appearances this season. The 21-year-old guard is maintaining career-high per-game averages in points, assists, steals, blocks and minutes, and while Ntilikina continues to struggle with his shot he's also managing career-high percentages from the field, beyond the arc and the charity stripe.