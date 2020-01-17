Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Hands out six assists
Ntilikina produced two points (1-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six assists, two steals, one rebound and one block in 24 minutes during Thursday's 121-98 loss to the Suns.
Ntilikina returned to the lineup following a two-game absence with a sore groin and handed out at least six dimes for the sixth time through 38 appearances this season. The 21-year-old guard is maintaining career-high per-game averages in points, assists, steals, blocks and minutes, and while Ntilikina continues to struggle with his shot he's also managing career-high percentages from the field, beyond the arc and the charity stripe.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...