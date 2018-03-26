Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Headed back to bench role
Ntilikina wil head back to a bench role for Monday's matchup with the Hornets, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.
Ntilikina drew the start in Sunday's game against the Wizards, but struggled and posted just two points, two rebounds and one assist across 21 minutes. The Knicks are now opting to go with a bigger lineup against the Hornets Tuesday and will insert Lance Thomas into the starting five, while moving Tim Hardaway back over to shooting guard. That pushes Ntilikinak to the bench, though the rookie still should see plenty of run considering the Knicks have been eliminated from the playoffs and will likely try and give him as many developmental opportunities as possible moving forward.
More News
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Struggles mightily Sunday•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Officially starting Sunday•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Likely to start Sunday•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Plays 37 minutes in loss•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Scores 15 points off bench•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Returns to reserve role•
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...