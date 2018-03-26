Ntilikina wil head back to a bench role for Monday's matchup with the Hornets, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.

Ntilikina drew the start in Sunday's game against the Wizards, but struggled and posted just two points, two rebounds and one assist across 21 minutes. The Knicks are now opting to go with a bigger lineup against the Hornets Tuesday and will insert Lance Thomas into the starting five, while moving Tim Hardaway back over to shooting guard. That pushes Ntilikinak to the bench, though the rookie still should see plenty of run considering the Knicks have been eliminated from the playoffs and will likely try and give him as many developmental opportunities as possible moving forward.