Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Helps fuel Sunday's comeback win
Ntilikina amassed 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), seven assists, three steals, and two rebounds in 24 minutes during Sunday's 108-101 win over the Pacers.
Ntilikina continues to be a terror on defense, but he was also effective on offense, finishing with career highs in scoring and threes. Ntilikina will have his ups and downs during his rookie campaign, but the team's lack of talent at point guard should force Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek to play the rookie plenty of minutes.
