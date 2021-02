Ntilikina (COVID-19 protocols) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Heat.

Ntilikina becomes the first Knicks player to be subjected to the league's health and safety protocols, meaning he'll miss Tuesday's game at the very least. Ntilikina reportedly did not test positive for COVID-19, but had close contact with someone who did test positive. The 22-year-old guard has been out of New York's rotation since Dec. 29, so his absence will have no on-court impact.