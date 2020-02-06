Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Joins starting lineup
Ntilikina is starting Thursday against the Magic.
The Knicks have an opening in their starting lineup following Marcus Morris' departure, and Ntilikina will get the first crack at it. In 24 starts this season, Ntilikina is averaging 6.6 points, 3.3 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 26.0 minutes.
