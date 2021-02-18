Ntilikina (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) was active for Wednesday's game against the Magic, but he didn't play in the Knicks' 107-89 loss.

Ntilikina had been away from the Knicks for four consecutive games while waiting to clear the protocol. He hadn't been a fixture in head coach Tom Thibodeau's rotation prior to missing time, so Ntilikina's lack of usage in his return came as little surprise. Ntilikina will likely need a trade elsewhere just to attain a degree of fantasy relevance in deeper leagues.