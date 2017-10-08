Ntilikina (knee) will not play in Sunday's preseason game against the Nets and is doubtful for Monday's matchup with the Rockets, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

It looks like the Knicks are continuing to exercise caution with the rookie point guard, as while they don't believe the injury is a serious one, it's the second knee ailment Ntilikina has dealt with this offseason. His next opportunity to return will be Friday against the Wizards, so Ntilikina will have just under a week to rest his knee.