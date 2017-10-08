Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Likely out next two games
Ntilikina (knee) will not play in Sunday's preseason game against the Nets and is doubtful for Monday's matchup with the Rockets, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.
It looks like the Knicks are continuing to exercise caution with the rookie point guard, as while they don't believe the injury is a serious one, it's the second knee ailment Ntilikina has dealt with this offseason. His next opportunity to return will be Friday against the Wizards, so Ntilikina will have just under a week to rest his knee.
More News
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Out Friday vs. Wizards•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Doubtful for Friday's exhibition•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Doesn't impress in preseason debut•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Will come off bench in preseason opener•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Will play in preseason opener•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Hampered by sore groin•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...