Ntilikina (groin) is considered probable for Tuesday's contest against the Bucks, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.

The 2017 first-round selection missed Sunday's win over Miami with groin soreness, but the injury will likely not keep him sidelined against Milwaukee on Tuesday. Over 37 games played for New York this season, Ntilikina is dropping 6.2 points and 3.2 assists per outing.