Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Likely to return Tuesday
Ntilikina (groin) is considered probable for Tuesday's contest against the Bucks, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.
The 2017 first-round selection missed Sunday's win over Miami with groin soreness, but the injury will likely not keep him sidelined against Milwaukee on Tuesday. Over 37 games played for New York this season, Ntilikina is dropping 6.2 points and 3.2 assists per outing.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...