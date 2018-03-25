Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Likely to start Sunday
Ntilikina will likely start at shooting guard for Sunday's matchup with the Wizards, Al Iannazzone of Newsday Sports reports.
The Knicks are well out of the playoff race at this point, so they're going to turn towards a developmental approach and get their younger players as much time as possible. That allows Ntilikina to pick up the start over Courtney Lee and he should see extended minutes as a result. Along with Ntilikina, Trey Burke will be getting the bump up to the top unit, so look for both players to see an uptick in playing time and usage for the remainder of the season. In Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Ntilikina logged a whopping 37 minutes, posting 13 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal.
-
