Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Limited in Friday's practice
Ntilikina (ankle) was a limited participant in Friday's practice, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.
The rookie point guard was ruled out for Wednesday's game against the heat due to some left ankle issues, but his return to practice Friday is certainly encouraging for his status heading into the weekend, especially since he was able to take part in some contact portions. Expect another update to come on Ntilikina's status Sunday morning.
