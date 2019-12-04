Ntilikina (back) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Nuggets.

Ntilikina missed Monday's game against the Bucks with a sore back, but the hope is that he'll be able to return Thursday following a one-game absence. If Ntilikina is ultimately unable to go, Dennis Smith would likely benefit from increased run, while Elfrid Payton (hamstring) could also see time at point guard if cleared to return.