Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Listed out Thursday
Ntilikina (groin) is listed as out for Thursday's game against the Raptors.
No surprise here after Ntilikina appeared to aggravate his groin injury Sunday against the Clippers. The same issue previously shelved him for nearly two months, so the Knicks won't take any chances and will keep him out Thursday night.
