Ntilikina will move to the bench for Wednesday's game against Oklahoma City, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic reports.

Ntilikina has started every game thus far, but he played just six minutes in Sunday's loss to Orlando and has struggled shooting the ball over the last few weeks, making just three of 23 attempts from beyond the arc. Coach David Fizdale will pivot to Emmanuel Mudiay on Wednesday, and it remains to be seen if the move will be more than a one-game swap. Mudiay, himself, isn't exactly a sharpshooter, but Fizdale called him the team's "best passer," so the hope is that he's able to aid in shot creation.