Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Muted performance Sunday
Ntilikina finished with eight points, five assists and three rebounds in 32 minutes during Sunday's 103-101 loss to Brooklyn.
Ntilikina regressed during Sunday's loss, unable to replicate his numbers from just 24 hours earlier. He is locked in as the starting point guard for the Knicks but is typically too inconsistent to warrant a standard league roster spot. Elfrid Payton (hamstring) will eventually return and could take the starting spot away from Ntilikina. Until then, he remains an assist and steals streamer.
