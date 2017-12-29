Ntilikina managed nine points (4-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt) 11 assists, three rebounds and three steals across 32 minutes in Thursday's 119-107 loss to the Spurs.

Ntilikina saw a career-high amount of minutes and established a new high-water mark in dimes in the process. The rookie has shown some modest offensive improvement in December with three-double-digit scoring efforts during the month. His shooting has also seen a corresponding uptick from 34.2 to 38.5 percent as compared to November, but he clearly has plenty of room for improvement in that area overall.