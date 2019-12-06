Ntilikina (back) started at point guard and put up nine points (3-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt) and one assist in 24 minutes during Thursday's 129-92 loss to the Nuggets.

In his return from a one-game absence, Ntilikina turned in a stat line that deviated from the norm, as he typically provides most of his impact in the defensive categories while shooting poorly from the field and three-point range. While this performance should be viewed as an outlier, Ntilikina seems likely to see his steals and blocks production suffer moving forward after Elfrid Payton (hamstring) returned from a 17-game absence of his own Thursday. Payton had been the team's starting point guard prior to getting hurt in late October, so he could eventually usurp Ntilikina for that role or at the very least, cut into the Frenchman's playing time.