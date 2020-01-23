Ntilikina went scoreless (0-for-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and finished with two rebounds and one assist in 12 minutes off the bench Wednesday in the Knicks' 100-92 loss to the Lakers.

Ntilikina hasn't never been a strong shooter during his three seasons in the NBA, but an 0-for-8 showing is miserable even by his lowly standards. He at least stuck in interim coach Mike Miller's rotation as the backup point guard ahead of Dennis Smith (oblique), who played just four minutes in his return from a 13-game absence. Even so, that role won't afford Ntilikina much fantasy utility outside of perhaps being a streamer for defensive stats in very deep leagues.