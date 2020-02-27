Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Not expected back Thursday
Ntilikina (groin) is doubtful for Thursday's game against the Sixers.
Ntilikina is on track to miss a third straight game as he continues to recover from a groin issue. In his absence, Elfrid Payton and Dennis Smith should handle the majority of point guard duties for the Knicks.
