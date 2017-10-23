Ntilikina (ankle) did not participate in Monday's practice, Barbara Barker of Newsday reports.

Ntilikina was carried out of Friday's practice after turning his right ankle, and at this point it doesn't appear he's overly close to return to the court. The Knicks have stopped short of ruling him out of Tuesday's matchup with the Celtics, but it seems increasingly likely that he'll be sidelined for a second straight contests.