Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Not practicing Tuesday
Ntilikina (groin) did not take part in Tuesday's practice, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.
Ntilikina tweaked his troublesome groin during Sunday's game against the Clippers, and while he appears to have avoided a major setback, it's still very much unclear if he'll be available for Friday's game against the Raptors.
More News
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Tweaks groin, doubtful to return•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Hands out five assists in loss•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Good to go Friday•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Questionable vs. Nuggets•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Will not play Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Deemed questionable for Wednesday•
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...