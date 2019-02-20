Ntilikina (groin) did not participate in Wednesday's practice and will be re-evaluated Friday, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.

Ntilikina has been sidelined for almost a month with a groin injury, and with the Knicks set to take the floor again Friday, it appears unlikely that the point guard will be able to play by then. Look for an update on his status at some point Friday morning.

