Knicks' Frank Ntilikina: Not practicing Wednesday
Ntilikina (groin) did not participate in Wednesday's practice and will be re-evaluated Friday, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.
Ntilikina has been sidelined for almost a month with a groin injury, and with the Knicks set to take the floor again Friday, it appears unlikely that the point guard will be able to play by then. Look for an update on his status at some point Friday morning.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...