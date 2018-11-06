Ntilikina scored zero points while adding just two assists and one rebound in 16 minutes during Monday's 116-115 loss to the Bulls.

Ntilikina started Monday but was a huge letdown, failing to score in 16 minutes on the court. He couldn't get anything going in this one which gave Emmanuel Mudiay a chance to see some extra playing time. Ntilikina appears locked in as the starter however it is clear that on nights he is struggling, the starter tag will mean nothing at all. He is still a borderline hold in standard leagues but there could be a hot pickup available who has shown more consistency over the past couple of weeks.